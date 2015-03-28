NEW YORK, March 28 Bondholders of Puerto Rico's
struggling power authority PREPA have offered it $2 billion in
new capital - $1.2 billion of which would fund a new natural gas
operation - in exchange for assurances it would repay its debt,
two people close to the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
The Ad Hoc group of creditors, which includes
OppenheimerFunds, Franklin Templeton, BlueMountain Capital and
others, made the proposal during negotiations with PREPA to
extend a forbearance agreement that ends on Tuesday, said the
people. They declined to be named because discussions are not
public.
PREPA did not immediately return request for comment.
