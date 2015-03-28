NEW YORK, March 28 Bondholders of Puerto Rico's struggling power authority PREPA have offered it $2 billion in new capital - $1.2 billion of which would fund a new natural gas operation - in exchange for assurances it would repay its debt, two people close to the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The Ad Hoc group of creditors, which includes OppenheimerFunds, Franklin Templeton, BlueMountain Capital and others, made the proposal during negotiations with PREPA to extend a forbearance agreement that ends on Tuesday, said the people. They declined to be named because discussions are not public.

PREPA did not immediately return request for comment. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Marguerita Choy)