(Adds information more sources, background)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 28 Creditors of Puerto Rico's
power authority, PREPA, have offered it $2 billion in financing,
including $1.2 billion to fund a new natural gas operation, in
exchange for assurances that it would repay its debt, two people
close to the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
Struggling under $9 billion in debt, PREPA has been in
financial restructuring talks for months. Recent drops in oil
prices have emboldened creditors to resist haircuts, and a
forbearance agreement signed last August lapses on Tuesday.
The Ad Hoc group of creditors, which includes
OppenheimerFunds, Franklin Templeton, BlueMountain Capital and
others, made the new financing proposal during negotiations with
PREPA to extend the forbearance, said the people, who declined
to be identified because the discussions are private.
It is unclear how much momentum the proposal has, and it's
feasibility may be challenged.
One of the people said PREPA is lukewarm to the offer, while
a third person close to the discussions said it is premature
because PREPA's chief restructuring officer, AlixPartners' Lisa
Donahue, has not finished analyzing the power authority's
financial state.
A market source familiar with Puerto Rico said that the
bondholder group may receive take back paper - repayment in the
form of new, discounted debt - and in addition provide financing
for capital expenditure for PREPA. However, the source said such
a restructuring did not seem sufficient to solve PREPA's
problems.
Donahue on Thursday said PREPA would likely continue over
the weekend to discuss a forbearance extension with creditors,
and would plan to make a statement on Monday.
Donahue did not respond to an email on Saturday. A PREPA
spokesman said the agency would not comment until Monday.
(Additional reporting by Edward Krudy, Megan Davies and a
contributor in San Juan; Editing by Tiffany Wu)