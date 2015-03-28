(Adds details on natural gas proposal, background)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 28 Creditors of Puerto Rico's
debt-laden power authority have offered it $2 billion in new
financing, including $1.2 billion to fund a new natural gas
operation, in exchange for assurances that it would repay its
debt, two people close to the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
While it remains to be seen if the Puerto Rico Electric
Power Authority will accept the proposal, such a financing could
stave off a messy default that would reverberate around the U.S.
municipal bond market, and allow the utility to modernize its
business, a key element in fixing Puerto Rico's ailing economy.
It would also go some way to resolving a major uncertainty
for investors at a time when the U.S. commonwealth is seeking to
raise around $3 billion to stabilize its finances.
Burdened by $9 billion in debt, PREPA has been in financial
restructuring talks for months as the slide in oil prices have
emboldened creditors to resist a haircut, or reduction in the
amount they are owed.
PREPA's Ad Hoc group of creditors, which includes
OppenheimerFunds, Franklin Templeton, BlueMountain Capital and
others, offered the $2 billion financing during negotiations
with the utility to extend a forbearance agreement set to lapse
on Tuesday, said the two people, who declined to be identified
because the discussions were private.
The forbearance agreement - a form of payment relief that
stops a creditor from declaring a debtor in default to give it
time to repay delinquent sums - was signed last August.
It is unclear how much momentum the new financing proposal
has, and its feasibility may yet be challenged.
The first of the two people close to the matter said PREPA
is lukewarm to the offer. Puerto Rico has been lobbying the U.S.
Congress to allow PREPA and other struggling utilities to file
for bankruptcy, which would make it easier to impair creditors.
A third person close to the discussions said the financing
proposal is premature because PREPA's chief restructuring
officer, AlixPartners' Lisa Donahue, has not finished analyzing
the power authority's financial state.
Donahue did not respond to an email from Reuters on
Saturday. A PREPA spokesman said the agency would not comment
until Monday.
On Thursday, Donahue said PREPA would likely continue to
discuss an extension of the forbearance agreement with creditors
over the weekend and issue a statement on Monday. Sources close
to the discussions on Friday expressed optimism at reaching a
deal by Tuesday.
EPA COMPLIANCE
The bondholders' proposal is designed to bring PREPA into
compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's
Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS). The plan contemplates
charging customers 22 cents per kilowatt hour, a decrease from
2014 rates, according to the two people close to the matter.
Before oil prices dropped in December, many analysts
believed PREPA would eventually be converted to a natural gas
operation.
The bondholders' proposal would forgo a full conversion,
building one natural gas facility, utilizing some solar energy,
and burning blended fuels in Puerto Rico's northern regions, the
first of the two people said.
The creditors retained management consultants PA Consulting
and Black & Veatch to help assess PREPA's needs, and are keen to
resolve the issue sooner rather than later, according to the
second person.
Puerto Rico's financing authority, set to run out of cash
later this year, is trying to raise $3 billion in new capital,
and uncertainty at PREPA risks spooking investors. Bondholders
felt that gave them leverage to push for a quick restructuring
at PREPA, the second person said.
A market source familiar with Puerto Rico said the
bondholder group may receive take back paper - repayment in the
form of new discounted debt - and in addition provide financing
for capital expenditure.
The source said, however, that such a restructuring did not
seem sufficient to solve PREPA's problems.
(Additional reporting by Edward Krudy, Megan Davies and a
contributor in San Juan; Editing by Tiffany Wu)