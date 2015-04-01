(Repeats story that ran earlier in the day, with no changes to
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 1 General Electric would
commit to financing a new natural gas plant in Puerto Rico under
a debt restructuring plan proposed by creditors of the island's
struggling power utility, according to plan documents obtained
by Reuters.
The plan, which also includes creation of more than 3,400
new jobs, comes during ongoing negotiations between the Puerto
Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and its creditors to
restructure the utility's $9 billion in debt.
Reuters reported on Saturday that an ad hoc group of PREPA
creditors, including OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Templeton,
offered $2 billion to finance a turnaround at PREPA, $1.2
billion of which would fund a new natural gas
facility.
While it remains to be seen if PREPA will accept the
proposal, new financing could stave off a messy default that
would reverberate around the U.S. municipal bond market, and
allow the utility to modernize its business, a key element in
fixing Puerto Rico's ailing economy.
Early on Wednesday, an overview of the creditors' plan,
which has not been released publicly but was obtained by
Reuters, showed that the proposed natural gas facility in
Aguirre, near Puerto Rico's southern coast, would be financed
and operated by GE, which would sell the power to PREPA under a
purchase agreement similar to the one PREPA currently has with
EcoElectrica.
A spokeswoman for GE did not respond to requests for comment
on the financing of the Puerto Rico plant.
The plan also projects creating 3,445 new jobs, including
2,300 from the construction of 25 new solar power facilities. It
projects charging consumers a rate of 21.7 cents per kilowatt
hour, or 22 percent less than the highest rate charged in 2014.
It is unclear how much momentum the proposal has, and its
feasibility may be challenged.
Two people close to the matter told Reuters last week that
PREPA is lukewarm to the offer.
Stephen Spencer, a financial adviser to the creditors who
proposed the plan, in a statement called the plan "a big step
toward restoring market confidence in the overall island
economy".
PREPA has been in restructuring talks for months as the
slide in oil prices has emboldened creditors to resist taking
haircuts on their debt.
Puerto Rico has lobbied the U.S. Congress to allow PREPA and
other struggling utilities to file for bankruptcy, which would
make it easier to impair creditors.
Restructuring PREPA would go some way toward resolving a
major uncertainty for investors at a time when the U.S.
commonwealth is seeking to raise around $3 billion to stabilize
its finances.
