NEW YORK, April 15 Creditors in Puerto Rico's
troubled power authority, PREPA, are planning to extend a
forbearance agreement with the utility for another 15 days,
sources familiar with the creditors' thinking said on Wednesday.
The extension, ahead of a deadline late tonight, removes the
immediate danger of creditors calling a default and comes after
a day of public wrangling in which creditors had originally
called for a 30-day extension with stricter conditions.
PREPA did not immediately return a request for comment.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Bernard Orr)