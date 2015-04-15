(Adds confirmation from PREPA)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 15 Creditors of Puerto Rico's
troubled power authority, PREPA, will give the utility another
15 days leeway under an agreement aimed at staving off a messy
default, PREPA confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.
Reuters initially reported the extension earlier on
Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the creditors' thinking.
An extension, ahead of a deadline late Wednesday night,
removes the immediate danger of creditors calling a default and
comes after a day of public wrangling in which creditors led by
Franklin Advisers and Oppenheimer Funds originally called for a
30-day extension.
PREPA said that offer came with strict conditions, and
counter-offered a 15-day extension with fewer strings attached.
Creditors accepted that proposal, PREPA said, as the sides
debate how to restructure PREPA's $9 billion in debt.
"The extension does not require PREPA to transfer funds out
of its debt service reserve or otherwise pay any amendment or
forbearance fees to the creditors," PREPA said in a statement.
Earlier PREPA said the creditors' initial offer would have
required it to set aside $122.5 million from its debt service
reserve fund and pay a $1 million fee to the forbearing
bondholders.
The new deadline for the forbearance agreement to expire is
now April 30, PREPA said.
Negotiations have grown tense of late, with creditors
resisting cuts to their debt and PREPA unwilling to take debt
impairment off the table.
On Tuesday, the head of PREPA's board, Harry Rodriguez,
slammed the creditor group's proposed 30-day extension and said
its public statement outlining the offer left out key elements.
The latest extension to the forbearance agreement would be
the second 15-day extension since the agreement expired on March
31. Under its terms, creditors refrained from calling a default
in return for PREPA meeting certain milestones needed to
restructure its operations.
PREPA entered into the agreement in August of last year
after it faced a liquidity crisis that could have affected its
ability to buy oil for its generators.
The creditor group has already proposed a $2 billion
restructuring and financing offer for PREPA, but the agency's
chief restructuring officer, AlixPartners' Lisa Donahue,
criticized the group for going public with it, saying she would
have wanted time to vet the proposal.
Donahue has pledged to respond to that offer by April 24 and
deliver a comprehensive restructuring plan on June 1.
