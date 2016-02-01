Argentina says April trade deficit was $139 mln
BUENOS AIRES, May 23 Argentina registered a trade deficit of $139 million in April, the government's statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday, compared with a surplus of $372 million in April 2016.
NEW YORK Feb 1 Puerto Rico's utility PREPA, which has been negotiating a restructuring deal with creditors, on Monday released its financial statements for 2014, showing a 37 percent slide in operating income for the year.
Operating income for the year to June 30 2014 was $223 million, the utility said, while operating expenses fell 5.4 percent.
Accounts receivable rose by 7.2 percent to $1.6 billion, with those from the government sector up 30 percent to $803.7 million.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Andrew Hay)
BUENOS AIRES, May 23 Argentina registered a trade deficit of $139 million in April, the government's statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday, compared with a surplus of $372 million in April 2016.
BUENOS AIRES, May 23 Argentina's economy grew 0.8 percent in March from a year earlier, the Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday, in line with the median estimate of a Reuters poll of economists predicting 0.9 percent growth.