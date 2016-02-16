BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
NEW YORK Feb 16 Puerto Rico's Senate on Tuesday passed a bill aimed at overhauling the island's troubled power utility PREPA, pushing the agency a step closer to finalizing a deal with creditors to restructure more than $8 billion debt.
The Senate approved the bill, with amendments made by the island's House of Representatives, which passed it on Monday. The bill now heads to Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla to be signed. (Reporting by a contributor in Puerto Rico; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.