(Adds background on deal)

NEW YORK Feb 16 Puerto Rico's Senate on Tuesday passed a bill aimed at overhauling the island's troubled power utility PREPA, pushing the agency a step closer to finalizing a deal with creditors to restructure more than $8 billion debt.

The Senate approved the bill, with amendments made by the island's House of Representatives, which passed it on Monday. The bill now heads to Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla to be signed.

Fixing PREPA's debt is seen as an important step in resolving an overall $70 billion debt load in Puerto Rico, and the utility has struck agreements with creditors on a debt exchange in which bondholders would accept 15 percent cuts to repayments.

The creditors' support was premised on passing legislation aimed at stabilizing PREPA's finances and governance.

The deal to restructure PREPA was struck in December but hit a road bump earlier this year when Puerto Rico's lawmakers failed to meet initial deadlines in January to pass the bill. PREPA's largest bondholder group offered an extension, which PREPA at first rejected over terms of a $115 million loan from the bondholders.

Under the terms of the debt restructuring, creditors can walk away from the deal if it is not enacted by midnight on Tuesday. (Reporting by a contributor in Puerto Rico; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)