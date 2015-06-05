June 5 The Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority
said creditors had agreed to extend a key credit agreement to
June 18, giving the utility time to work on a turnaround plan.
The agreement, which was supposed to expire on Thursday,
will protect the debt-ridden utility from default, while it
seeks a fix.
"We continue to work with creditors towards a consensual
resolution," said Lisa Donahue, chief restructuring officer of
PREPA. (bit.ly/1KQqL2X)
PREPA, with around $9 billion of debt, is facing a $400
million payment on July 1 to bondholders.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)