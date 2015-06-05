(Adds Moody's details)
June 5 Puerto Rico's struggling electric power
utility PREPA said on Friday that creditors agreed to extend a
key credit agreement until June 18, giving the utility time to
work on a turnaround plan.
The agreement, which was due to expire on Thursday, will
protect the debt-ridden utility from default while it seeks a
fix. The extension confirmed a Reuters report from
Thursday.
"We continue to work with creditors towards a consensual
resolution," said Lisa Donahue, chief restructuring officer of
PREPA. (bit.ly/1KQqL2X)
PREPA, with around $9 billion of debt, faces a $400 million
payment on July 1 to bondholders. Credit ratings agency Moody's
expects the utility to default on that payment and in a note on
Friday said the agreement did not change its outlook. Challenges
will remain if a restructuring agreement is reached, it said.
PREPA's long-term prospects depend upon converting a largely
oil-fired generation fleet to natural gas, lowering operating
costs, improving collections and increasing efficiencies, while
also keeping electricity rates at the lowest possible levels to
help spur economic growth, the agency said.
PREPA's turnaround plan, aimed at making the utility's
business more sustainable, requires investment of at least $2.3
billion and seeks a restructuring with creditors by June 30.
Creditors have been skeptical about the proposal, with one
bondholder representative on Monday calling parts of the plan
"unworkable."
Creditors can have competing interests during a
restructuring. Risk-minded hedge funds that buy debt at
discounts may cut deals that net them profits. Insurers that
guarantee the debt can be more motivated to enforce contractual
terms.
The PREPA talks are seen as a critical forerunner of whether
the U.S. territory can overcome political and other challenges
in fixing broken public entities. With Puerto Rico itself facing
a June 30 deadline to approve a new budget and under pressure to
raise capital, time is running short as it seeks to persuade
investors that it can right the ship.
Moody's current rating on Puerto Rico, Caa2, incorporates a
high probability of default. The rating for PREPA, Caa3, also
factors in the view that recovery for bondholders will likely
range between 65 and 80 percent.
