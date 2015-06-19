June 18 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
said its creditors have agreed to extend their forbearance
agreements until the end of the month, allowing crucial
restructuring talks to continue.
The forbearance agreement, which protects the debt-ridden
utility from default while it seeks a fix and has already been
extended multiple times, had been scheduled to expire on
Thursday. At least 60 percent of creditors are needed to approve
an extension.
"We are actively engaged in discussions and look forward to
continuing these discussions over the next few weeks," said Lisa
Donahue, chief restructuring officer of PREPA. (bit.ly/1InyQ9n)
PREPA has around $9 billion of debt.
Reuters earlier reported that creditor's of PREPA were
expected to extend the credit agreement deadline.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)