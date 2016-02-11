Short dated Greek bond yields spike after debt relief delay
LONDON, May 23 Greece's short-dated government bond yields spiked in early trade on Tuesday after its chief creditors failed to agree a debt relief deal at an overnight meeting.
Feb 10 The Puerto Rico senate has approved the PREPA Revitalization Act, intended to restructure the country's debt-laden power utility, a spokesman for PREPA said.
The bill now moves to the Puerto Rico House of Representatives, which would need to approve it before it could become law.
"This legislation provides PREPA with critical tools to make PREPA the modern utility that Puerto Rico needs and deserves," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
PREPA, with more than $8 billion in debt, reached a restructuring deal in December with about 70 percent of its creditors.
That deal hit a roadbump in January when Puerto Rico's lawmakers failed to meet a Jan. 22 deadline to pass necessary legislation. However, the agency and bondholders agreed to extend a crucial deadline to Feb. 16. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
(Adds details, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 23 Asian currencies were subdued on Tuesday, with a suicide attack in Manchester dampening a mild resurgence in risk appetite, just as investors had begun looking past the political crisis still simmering in Washington. Meanwhile, the euro floated near a six-month high after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the currency was too week, whereas the pound sagged on news of a blast at a concert in Britain's Manchester