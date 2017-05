NEW YORK May 28 A consortium of York Capital Management, NRG Energy and ITC Holdings have proposed a $3.5 billion deal to bail out Puerto Rico's PREPA, the electric power authority, according to Caribbean Business publication, citing documents obtained from a government source.

The consortium does not include an ad hoc group of PREPA's bondholders, the report said.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)