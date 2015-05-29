(Adds reaction from head of Puerto Rico's Government
NEW YORK May 28 A consortium of York Capital
Management, NRG Energy Inc and ITC Holdings Corp
have proposed investing as much as $3.5 billion in Puerto Rico's
electrical infrastructure, a source familiar with the consortium
said on Thursday.
The island's electricity is supplied by struggling electric
power authority PREPA, which has debt of around $9 billion and
is due to present creditors with a business plan on Monday.
The proposed investment would be for a total of $2.5 billion
to $3.5 billion and would be subject to due diligence, the
source said. The investment would be to modernize the electrical
system, the source said.
PREPA, which provides electricity to Puerto Rico's roughly
3.5 million residents, charges consumers around double the
average customers pay in the U.S. mainland. It is under pressure
to convert from burning oil to generate power to generally
cheaper and cleaner natural gas.
The proposal was earlier reported by Caribbean Business and
does not include an ad hoc group of PREPA's bondholders, the
report said.
Caribbean Business said the proposed investment would save
money by substituting existing units with small natural
gas-fired turbine units.
"At this stage of the process, we are not entertaining any
particular proposal regarding our modernization plans," said
Melba Acosta, head of Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank.
"We are focused on discussing our plan to transform PREPA
and reach a fair agreement with bondholders."
Acosta said that she was aware that several groups had
expressed interest in modernizing PREPA.
"At the proper time, all interested parties will be able to
participate in an open competitive bidding process," she said.
PREPA's ad hoc group of creditors, including
OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Templeton, in March offered $2
billion to finance a turnaround at PREPA, $1.2 billion of which
would fund a new natural gas facility.
"Our interests are aligned - our goal is the improvement of
PREPA and therefore we welcome the introduction of any creative
solutions that will benefit all PREPA stakeholders," said
Stephen Spencer, a managing director at Houlihan Lokey and
financial adviser to the ad hoc PREPA Bondholders.
