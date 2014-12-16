NEW YORK Dec 16 The Puerto Rico electric authority PREPA on Tuesday released a report on its restructuring efforts, which include a list of next steps to work on, including its capital structure and liquidity options.

The report from Chief Restructuring Officer Lisa Donahue said the utility had been focused on improving operational and financial performance. Next steps also include refining its business plan, a rate structure assessment, and fuel contract negotiations. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)