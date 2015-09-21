By Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Assured Guaranty, which
insures bonds of Puerto Rico power authority PREPA, said on
Monday it did not extend an agreement that protects the
authority from lawsuits, underscoring the urgency of
PREPA's ongoing restructuring negotiations.
PREPA, which owes $9 billion, has been in debt restructuring
talks for more than a year with bondholders, bank lenders, and
insurers like Assured, National Public Finance Guarantee Corp.
and Syncora. A so-called forbearance agreement, initially signed
in 2014 and extended several times since, barred creditors from
calling defaults and filing lawsuits against PREPA as talks went
on.
But it expired on Friday, and the power authority announced
on Saturday that the insurers had refused to extend
it.
Speaking for the first time on the matter, Assured on Monday
cited the "urgency" of the talks in its decision.
"While a consensual resolution that benefits PREPA and all
of its stakeholders is our preferred path, we declined extension
of the forbearance agreement to underscore the urgency of the
negotiations and to reserve all available options to protect our
contractual rights," Robert Tucker, Assured's head of
investor relations, said in a statement.
PREPA said it was able to secure renewals of the deal from
its bondholders, who agreed to extend it through Oct. 1, and
lenders, who extended through Sept. 25. It added that it is
continuing to seek consensual deals with the insurers despite
the setback.
NPFG had already left the deal earlier this month.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Alan Crosby)