SAN JUAN Oct 26 David Bernier, Puerto Rico's
secretary of state, resigned on Sunday, meeting with praise from
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla in a statement given to
Reuters on Monday.
Bernier said he quit the post, akin to a foreign minister
for the island, in order to pursue elective office, but that he
would not be challenging Garcia Padilla for the governorship,
Caribbean Business, a newspaper based in San Juan, Puerto Rico,
reported on Sunday.
Bernier "decided to complete his formal role" after talking
to Garcia Padilla over several weeks, the governor said in the
statement translated from Spanish, lauding Bernier for his
"selflessness" and "availability... to serve the country in
times of many challenges."
Puerto Rico, a U.S. commonwealth, holds island-wide
elections in November 2016. It is struggling with $72 billion in
debt, a 45 percent poverty rate and emigration that perpetuates
a stalled economy. While Padilla is considered a weak candidate
for reelection, it would be a surprise if he were challenged by
someone in his own party.
Garcia Padilla said Bernier was crucial in helping the
government increase trade with its Caribbean neighbors. He
called Bernier "firm but respectful... always clear and
passionate in his convictions," and described him as someone who
"embraced challenges and always overcame them."
