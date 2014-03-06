March 5 Puerto Rico's Government Development
Bank said Wednesday that it hired Millco Advisors LP, a
Washington, D.C.-based affiliate of Millstein & Co LP to
evaluate potential funding sources and financial proposals for
the bank and the commonwealth.
Millstein is considered one of the top restructuring firms
in the United States. Its CEO and founder Jim Millstein served
as Chief Restructuring Officer at the U.S. Treasury until March
2011, overseeing the agency's huge investments to prop up the
financial sector and designing the American International
Group's restructuring.
Puerto Rico's announcement, made a week before the territory
is expected to sell around $3 billion of bonds, is sure to roil
a U.S. municipal bond market that is growing increasingly
anxious about the troubled island's financial deterioration.
Puerto Rico is a territory and cannot file for protection
under Chapter 9 of the bankruptcy code. But it said in a draft
statement for the bond sale its central bank and financing
agency, the GDB, is investigating measures akin to a bankruptcy
filing.