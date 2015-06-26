June 26 Puerto Rico is set to release a key
report on its financial stability early next week as several
fiscal deadlines loom, but despite its struggles with a $73
billion debt load, a government shutdown is not expected, a
source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
The commonwealth has not received any promise of financial
support from the U.S. Treasury, although it has had months of
talks with Treasury to seek options for financial help, the
source said.
Puerto Rico in February engaged a group of former
International Monetary Fund economists to analyze its economic
and financial stability and its growth prospects. That report is
expected to be released early next week, likely on Monday, the
source said.
While there are several key deadlines looming next week,
including bond payments and the end of Puerto Rico's fiscal
year, the island is not contemplating a partial or full shutdown
of government services, the source said.
The U.S. Treasury declined comment. Puerto Rico's government
chief of staff was not immediately available to comment. One of
the former IMF economists reached on Friday declined comment
about the release of the report.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Megan
Davies; Editing by Leslie Adler)