Sept 8 A plan to turn around indebted U.S.
territory Puerto Rico will be delivered to its governor on
Tuesday and made public on Wednesday, according to a statement
from the governor's chief of staff Victor Suarez.
A working group appointed by Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla had been slated to deliver the plan on Aug. 30,
but it was delayed until Sept. 8 due to Tropical Storm Erika,
Suarez previously said.
"This plan is an indispensable element to direct the
economic development of Puerto Rico, face the fiscal challenges
and recover the social well-being of Puerto Ricans," Suarez said
in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; writing by Megan
Davies)