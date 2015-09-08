(Adds background about plan)
Sept 8 A plan to turn around indebted U.S.
territory Puerto Rico will be delivered to its governor on
Tuesday and made public on Wednesday, according to a statement
from the governor's chief of staff Victor Suarez.
A working group appointed by Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla had been slated to deliver the plan on Aug. 30,
but it was delayed until Sept. 8 due to Tropical Storm Erika,
Suarez previously said.
"This plan is an indispensable element to direct the
economic development of Puerto Rico, face the fiscal challenges
and recover the social well-being of Puerto Ricans," Suarez said
in a statement on Tuesday.
Puerto Rico paper El Nuevo Dia in August reported the plan
as proposing Puerto Rico inject $1.5 billion in capital
expenditures into the island over five years, citing a draft of
the plan.
That capital injection would come from a combination of debt
restructuring, by cutting $1 billion in operating expenses, and
revenue increases, raising $1 billion. Reductions would include
cuts to schools, its university and healthcare, while revenues
would include a recent sales tax increase to 11.5 percent,
implementing a 4 percent services tax as of Oct. 1 and
transitioning to a value-added tax in April 2016, the paper said
at the time.
Garcia Padilla shocked investors in June when he said the
island's debt, totaling $72 billion, was unpayable and required
restructuring. The island has been in recession for nearly a
decade.
