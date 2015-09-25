SAN JUAN, Sept 25 Holders of Puerto Rico bonds backed by rum taxes, as well as those issued by the island's highway authority PRHTA, are mobilizing to form committees and hire advisers to protect against haircuts, said a source familiar with the matter.

Separately, holders of $1.6 billion of so-called COFINA bonds, backed by Puerto Rican sales tax, say they should be exempt from restructuring because they are "separate from the commonwealth's general debt obligations," according to a letter sent on Thursday to the island's government development bank.

The events are the latest signs of bondholders circling the wagons, preparing for a legal fight as Puerto Rico seeks to restructure a debilitating debt load.

They follow comments on Thursday by GDB President Melba Acosta that the development bank is in communication with creditors, though official restructuring negotiations have not begun.

The U.S. commonwealth owes $72 billion to creditors of about 18 different public debt issuers. Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla has called the debt "unpayable" and demanded concessions, alienating some creditors.

A fiscal turnaround plan unveiled by Padilla's administration this month would curb government spending and reduce labor costs, an attempt to show the island is willing to share the burden. But the plan faces a tough legislative road, and creditors are resisting haircuts.

Specifically, creditors don't want revenues backing their bonds to be "clawed back" - repurposed by the government - to pay higher-priority, general obligation debt.

Holders of some $3.7 billion in PRHTA debt, and about $2 billion in debt issued by Puerto Rico's infrastructure authority and backed by excise taxes on rum production, are seeking to form committees, and advisers have begun pitching to help them combat clawback attempts, said a source close to the situation.

A spokeswoman for Puerto Rico's government did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

COFINA bondholders penned a letter to the GDB on Thursday, saying their debt is barred from clawbacks because the tax revenues backing it were legislated in 2006 for the dedicated purpose of repaying those bonds.

The group said they were prepared "to take all steps necessary" to ensure their debt is paid.

Padilla, expected to face a strong challenge in next year's election, is relying on a consensual restructuring for his political future. The Puerto Rican people, meanwhile, need it to boost their poverty-stricken island's economy, where only 40 percent of the population is in the workforce. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)