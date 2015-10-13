BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
Oct 13 Legislation to create a financial control board for Puerto Rico will be filed on Thursday or Friday, the U.S. territory's government affairs secretary Jesus Manuel Ortiz said on Tuesday.
The financial control board, a key recommendation from a fiscal and economic growth plan released in September, would have oversight over most government entities.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.