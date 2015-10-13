(Adds Puerto Rico official's comment, background on economic situation)

Oct 13 Legislation to create a financial control board for heavily indebted Puerto Rico will be filed on Thursday or Friday, the U.S. territory's government affairs secretary Jesus Manuel Ortiz said on Tuesday.

The financial control board, a key recommendation from a plan released in September to try and solve the U.S. territory's pressing debt problems, would have oversight over most government entities.

"This week, the fiscal control board bill will be filed," said Ortiz. "As you know, it seeks the establishment of an independent, nonpartisan entity, which will ensure the implementation of the fiscal adjustment plan that will address and stabilize the finances and grow the Puerto Rico economy."

Puerto Rico has seen its debt balloon to $72 billion, while the number of taxpayers shouldering the burden has dwindled, with thousands moving to the U.S. mainland each year. The U.S. territory defaulted on debt in August by paying only a fraction of what was due on some bonds.

Some legislators in Washington have also been contemplating imposing a financial control board on Puerto Rico. The idea was debated during a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing.