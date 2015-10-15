(Recasts with Treasury saying it met with governor; adds
Treasury statement, quotes from U.S. representatives)
Oct 14 The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it
was not in talks to undertake any of Puerto Rico's obligations,
although it met the indebted U.S. territory's governor to
discuss the role the federal government has to play in assisting
the island.
Puerto Rico, in recession for nearly a decade, is trying to
restructure its debt, which amounts to $72 billion. The U.S.
territory defaulted on debt in August.
The island has had an uphill battle having its concerns
heard in Washington. The White House has said it would not bail
out Puerto Rico while bills in Congress to extend U.S.
bankruptcy laws to the U.S. territory have not progressed.
"The Administration has said repeatedly that it has no plans
to provide a bailout to Puerto Rico, and it is inaccurate to
suggest that Treasury is in talks to undertake any of Puerto
Rico's financial obligations," a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said
in an emailed statement.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that U.S. officials
were discussing the issue of a "superbond" to help restructure
the commonwealth's debt, which would be administered by the U.S.
Treasury Department and issued to existing bondholders in
exchange for outstanding debt at a negotiated ratio.
Some creditors involved in Puerto Rico's restructuring talks
said they had heard rumors for some weeks of ideas to involve
Treasury in a debt resolution but were unaware of any official
proposal.
U.S. Representatives Luis Gutierrez and Nydia Velazquez,
both Democrats, on Thursday said at a conference in Orlando,
Florida, that they had advocated for the formation of a working
group of cabinet-level officials to facilitate debt
restructuring talks, but Treasury Secretary Jack Lew rejected
the idea.
"They rejected the idea, but we also reject their position
that they can't do it," Gutierrez said.
In a separate statement, the Treasury department said
administration officials met Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla and discussed the need for congressional action
such as extending access to an orderly restructuring process.
The Treasury spokesperson said that the administration had
routinely presented a range of ideas to help the Commonwealth
return to a sustainable economic path.
The Journal reported that the U.S Treasury would administer
an account holding at least some of the island's tax
collections, and funds in that account would be used to pay the
holders of the superbond. It would need to clear high political
hurdles to become a reality, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1QtHEju)
