By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN Oct 28 Insurers of Puerto Rico
Electric Power Authority bonds on Wednesday delivered terms for
a debt restructuring to the utility, moving it a step closer to
an accord with its last key creditor class, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The insurers have been negotiating to provide a surety bond
to serve as a reserve fund to effect a broader debt
restructuring with the utility's other creditors.
Terms for the surety bond now need to be assessed by PREPA
before a final deal can be struck.
A spokeswoman for PREPA and its chief restructuring officer,
Lisa Donahue, declined to comment.
INSURERS WITH LEVERAGE
Insurers have taken center stage in talks to fix PREPA's
balance sheet. Facing more than $8 billion in debt, PREPA
reached deals in September with bondholders and lenders, who
accepted 15 percent payment reductions in exchange for new
bonds.
The Puerto Rican government has praised the deal as it
undertakes similar restructuring talks with other creditors to
reduce its $72 billion in total debt.
But the PREPA deal cannot work unless bond insurers,
including Assured Guaranty and MBIA's National Public Finance
Guarantee (NPFG), sign on.
When bondholders and lenders agreed to their deals, they did
so on the premise that their new debt would be safer than the
old, in part because PREPA would be required to maintain reserve
funds.
The insurers are the ones negotiating to provide those
reserves, in the form of a surety bond, a pot of liquidity they
would guarantee, said the people close to the matter. Without
the deal, talks could devolve into long, costly litigation.
Some remaining sticking points are economic, for example,
the size and duration of the surety bond, said one source.
Another issue is governance. NPFG had criticized a proposed
fiscal control board to oversee Puerto Rico's finances because
the governor would appoint members without input from creditors,
a second source said.
Changing the proposal is unlikely in practice, but the
dispute underscores the credibility gap the government faces
with creditors.
NPFG has taken the lead in restructuring talks, in part
because it has more PREPA exposure than other insurers, with
nearly $770 million in debt service due between 2016 and 2020,
according to public documents. Assured, for example, has just
$262 million in PREPA debt service through 2020, documents show.
Insurers are generally more resistant to concessions than
bondholders because they guarantee debt at par, and are on the
hook for losses. Bondholders, conversely, can acquire debt at
discounts and still profit when principal values are cut.
NPFG, which faces its own financial struggles stemming from
the global recession, has also been wary of making concessions
at PREPA in part because it may have to make concessions to
other Puerto Rican debt issuers, sources said.
In a note on Wednesday, Height Securities analyst Ed
Groshans said bond insures are "at risk" of having to make
payouts as soon as Jan. 1, when Puerto Rico could default on a
$535 million payment of its general obligation debt.
PREPA, on the other hand, has been criticized by NPFG for
refusing to raise rates on consumers, a move NPFG felt would
have allowed it to pay its debt without a restructuring.
Representatives Assured and NPFG declined to comment.
