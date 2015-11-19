SAN JUAN Nov 19 Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank said it will meet with lawyers and financial advisers to its creditors on Friday to discuss ongoing debt restructuring talks for the U.S. commonwealth facing $72 billion in debt.

The meeting, to be held in New York, is open to those who have signed non-disclosure agreements, and will include advisers to holders of Puerto Rico's general obligation debt, sales tax-backed COFINA debt, and bonds issued by GDB, according to a Thursday statement by the GDB. (Reporting By David Gaffen and Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)