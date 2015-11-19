BRIEF-Cosi Inc emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
SAN JUAN Nov 19 Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank said it will meet with lawyers and financial advisers to its creditors on Friday to discuss ongoing debt restructuring talks for the U.S. commonwealth facing $72 billion in debt.
The meeting, to be held in New York, is open to those who have signed non-disclosure agreements, and will include advisers to holders of Puerto Rico's general obligation debt, sales tax-backed COFINA debt, and bonds issued by GDB, according to a Thursday statement by the GDB. (Reporting By David Gaffen and Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
May 11 INTERNATIONAL BANK OF AZERBAIJAN FILES PETITION FOR PROTECTION UNDER CHAPTER 15 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE -- COURT FILING BANK FILES WITH U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT IN MANHATTAN IN CONNECTION WITH AZERI RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDING