By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN Dec 1 Puerto Rico's power authority,
PREPA, reached a tentative debt restructuring deal with bond
insurers, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday,
but two Puerto Rican government sources said later there was no
agreement.
Two people involved in the restructuring talks between
debt-laden PREPA and its creditors told Reuters on Tuesday
afternoon that the parties had agreed to a tentative
restructuring, which needed the approval of PREPA's board.
But on Tuesday night, a source close to PREPA and another
close to Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank, both with
knowledge of the discussions, said PREPA had not agreed to the
terms.
A PREPA spokesman declined to comment on the situation.
A deal with the insurers, who include Assured Guaranty
and MBIA Inc, would be one of the last major
steps in overhauling PREPA's more than $8 billion in debt.
The agency has been in restructuring talks with creditors
for more than a year. It previously reached an accord with some
of its major bondholders and lenders, but needs support of the
insurers for the deal to be workable.
The bondholders and lenders agreed on 15 percent payment
reductions in exchange for new bonds, but did so on the premise
those bonds would be safer than the old ones, partly because
PREPA would be required to maintain reserve funds.
The insurers are the ones negotiating to provide those
reserves, in the form of a surety bond, a pot of liquidity they
could fund or guarantee.
One of the sources who said there had been a tentative
agreement said: "PREPA signed off on a deal over the weekend and
informed creditors" it was taking the agreement to its board.
But the sources for PREPA and GDB said the agency had not
deemed the terms acceptable or signed off on them.
A spokesman for MBIA declined to comment, while a
spokeswoman for Assured did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
PREPA is a central piece of a broader fiscal crisis in
Puerto Rico, which faces $72 billion in debt and is trying to
persuade creditors of several Puerto Rican bond issuers to
accept repayment cuts.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Bernard Orr and Peter
Cooney)