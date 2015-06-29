NEW YORK, June 28 Puerto Rico has a much larger fiscal deficit than assumed and faces financing gaps in coming years that can be bridged by debt restructuring, according to a copy of a key financial stability report by former IMF economists posted on local media websites.

This can be achieved via a voluntary exchange of existing bonds for new ones with a longer or lower debt service profile, the report said.

It said that to increase competitiveness, the island should lower labor costs, electricity and transport costs. It must also overcome a legacy of weak budget execution and opaque data.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Kim Coghill)