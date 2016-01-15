NEW YORK Jan 15 Puerto Rico is talking to
creditors on Friday to discuss adjusting its long-anticipated
restructuring plan which was unveiled in September, its
Government Development Bank president Melba Acosta said in a
statement.
Puerto Rico officials in September proposed cuts to teacher
pensions, a new financial control board and restructuring $18
billion of debt due in the coming five years, as part of a
long-anticipated plan unveiled to pull the island out of a
wrenching fiscal crisis. The plan was called the Puerto Rico
Fiscal and Economic Growth Plan (FEGP).
"The FEGP is being revised given the recent reduction in
revenue projections already reported by PR Treasury," said
Acosta in a statement, adding that it would be extended from
five years to ten. A conference call with creditors is taking
place on Friday, she said.
"Given this, the restructuring proposal is being adjusted
accordingly," she said.
