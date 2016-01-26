NEW YORK Jan 26 Puerto Rico's advisors are
expected to meet with creditors on Friday as the island
continues to try and negotiate a debt restructuring deal,
according to a source familiar with the situation.
Facing $70 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate,
Puerto Rico is trying to solve an economic crisis before it hits
substantial debt payments in May and July. It has defaulted on
some of its debt and is trying to persuade creditors to take
concessions.
Debt restructuring talks, which have slowed in recent weeks,
have been expected to pick back up this month. Puerto Rican
leaders have said they will propose a universal exchange offer,
or a so-called superbond, to many sets of stakeholders.
Creditors have also been discussing among themselves possible
alternatives, several sources said recently.
Melba Acosta, president of the GDB, said earlier this month
that the island planned to sit down with creditors soon and put
forward a comprehensive restructuring proposal.
The meetings will take place individually at the offices of
the commonwealth's legal firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton,
the source said.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the scheduling of
the talks. A spokeswoman for Puerto Rico did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Megan Davies,; additional reporting by Nick
