Jan 29 Puerto Rico's governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has instructed the U.S. territory's advisors to present plans for a voluntary debt exchange to creditors' advisors, he said in a statement released on Friday.

Puerto Rico's advisors were expected to meet with creditors on Friday as the island continues to try and negotiate a debt restructuring deal, a source familiar with the situation previously said.

Facing $70 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate, Puerto Rico is trying to solve an economic crisis before it hits substantial debt payments in May and July. It has defaulted on some of its debt and is trying to persuade creditors to take concessions. (Reporting by Nick Brown and Megan Davies; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)