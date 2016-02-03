NEW YORK Feb 3 Puerto Rico's advisors will brief Congressional staff in Washington on Friday about the island's debt crisis, according to an invitation sent by the U.S. territory's press representatives.

In attendance will be Melba Acosta Febo, president of the island's Government Development Bank, and advisors Jim Millstein from Millstein & Co and Richard Cooper from law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Puerto Rico on Monday asked its creditors to take a huge "haircut" that would slash its total outstanding debt by about $23 billion in an opening salvo to resolve a crippling debt crisis. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)