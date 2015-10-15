(Updates with Earnest quotes, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 15 The White House on Thursday
said it had no plans to provide a financial bailout to Puerto
Rico but was trying to help it find a way out of its economic
troubles.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest denied a media report
that the U.S. Treasury Department is in discussions with Puerto
Rican officials to provide a bailout package to the debt-laden
U.S. territory.
"It is inaccurate to suggest that the Treasury Department is
in talks to undertake any of Puerto Rico's obligations," Earnest
told reporters at a daily briefing.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that U.S.
officials were discussing the issue of a "superbond" to help
restructure the commonwealth's debt, which would be administered
by Treasury and issued to existing bondholders in exchange for
outstanding debt at a negotiated ratio.
"To my layman view, issuing bonds that are backed by the
full faith and credit of the United States, would raise some
questions about whether or not we're undertaking their financial
obligations," Earnest continued.
Puerto Rico, in recession for nearly a decade, is trying to
restructure its debt, which amounts to $72 billion. The U.S.
territory defaulted on debt in August.
Earnest said the U.S. government was working to help Puerto
Rico find ways to overcome its financial problems.
"There is not just a willingness but actually a desire to try
to work effectively with Puerto Rican officials to use the
expertise of the officials in the federal government to offer
them advice about creating a path back to a sustainable economic
picture on the island," Earnest said.
