May 9 Puerto Rico on Friday said April revenue
came in more than $440 million below target due to a huge
shortfall in corporate tax collections, but revenue overall was
still up 20 percent from a year ago.
Total revenue for April rose to $1.18 billion from $985
million a year earlier, the island's Treasury said. But
corporate tax revenue came in at just $332.4 million, which was
$380 million short of estimates as thousands of corporate
taxpayers sought extensions to file.
"We are analyzing the thousands of applications for time
extensions that were not accompanied by payments," Treasury
Secretary Melba Acosta Febo said in a statement.
Corporate taxpayers that filed for time extensions without a
payment or with an insufficient payment could be subject to a
surcharge of up to 10 percent, plus interest at a 10 percent
annual rate.
News of the shortfall comes a week after the heavily
indebted U.S. territory's governor unveiled $1.4 billion in
spending cuts in a bid to produce its first balanced budget in
years.
Puerto Rico has more than $70 billion in debt and an economy
that has been in recession for most of the last decade. In
March, the island's economy contracted for a 16th straight
month.
Earlier this year, all three major credit rating agencies
cut Puerto Rico's credit rating to junk status. Nonetheless, a
sale of $3.5 billion of bonds in March met with massive demand
because of the high yields they offer.
