By Nick Brown
| SAN JUAN, April 13
Puerto Rico's general fund
revenues for March rose from the same month a year ago, largely
due to tax hikes, but were still slightly below estimates, the
U.S. territory's treasury secretary said on Wednesday.
General fund revenues of $929.7 million were $5.3 million
below estimates, according to a statement from Treasury
Secretary Juan Zaragoza Gomez, but $91.1 million above March
2015 revenues. One reason for the increase is Puerto Rico's
sales tax, which generated $91.4 million more in March 2016 than
a year ago, according to the statement.
The sales tax increased to 10.5 percent from 6 percent late
last year. The island also imposed a new, 4 percent tax on
business-to-business transactions and certain professional
services.
Zaragoza added that the island has done a better job
collecting delinquent taxes, by placing embargoes on businesses
with tax debts. "We are changing tax payer behavior, we are
sending out the message that failure to pay has consequences,"
Zaragoza said.
The struggling island is in a fiscal crisis, with $70
billion in debt that Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has said
it cannot pay, and a 45 percent poverty rate. It faces a
possible shut-down of its economy absent either a debt
restructuring agreement with creditors, or federal legislation
to resolve its crisis.
Default could strike as soon as May, when the territory's
primary fiscal agent, the Government Development Bank, is
scheduled to make a payment of $422 million that Garcia Padilla
has said it cannot pay. Puerto Rico debt issuers owe another
$1.55 billion in payments due on July 1.
