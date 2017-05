SAN JUAN Jan 16 Puerto Rico's general fund revenues fell 8 percent in December to $854 million versus the same month the previous year, the island's Treasury said in a press release on Friday.

It saw a decrease in the foreign corporation excise tax to $100 million from $177 million, which it said was partly due to a corporation making payments a year ago which did not recur.

(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan, writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)