(Corrects name of El Vocero newspaper in paragraph 4)

April 28 Puerto Rico's April tax revenues are expected to fall short of projections by $100 million to $200 million, its Treasury department confirmed through a spokeswoman on Tuesday.

The shortfall comes mostly because the patente nacional, or the gross receipts tax on companies, was struck down before a broader tax reform proposal could be enacted.

The commonwealth is making efforts to reduce costs, but there will still be a loss, Treasury Secretary Juan Zaragoza, told El Vocero de Puerto Rico in an article published on Friday and confirmed on Tuesday to Reuters by a spokeswoman.

Last week, Puerto Rico's top finance officials said the government of the U.S. territory will likely shutdown in three months because of a looming liquidity crisis. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)