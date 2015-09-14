(Adds detail about sales and use tax, background)

NEW YORK, Sept 14 Indebted U.S. territory Puerto Rico's general fund revenues jumped in August to $550 million, a $109.4 million rise year-on-year, driven by foreign excise taxes and helped by an increase in the sales tax, according to a statement from the commonwealth's treasury.

Sales and Use Tax revenues totaled $190.7 million in August, $22.2 million above estimates, the office said, mainly corresponding to sales and imports conducted in July, the first month a new, higher sales tax was in effect. Taxpayers can make sales and use tax payments into the month following the taxable month, according to the office.

Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla in May signed into law a sales tax hike, boosting the rate to a total of 11.5 percent from 7 percent. The new figure includes a 10.5 percent state rate and 1 percent municipal rate.

Of the $190.7 million in sales and use taxes collected by the treasury, $108.6 million went to the Puerto Rico sales tax financing corporation to cover debt service and $82.1 million went to the general fund, according to the office.

Puerto Rico, struggling with a $72 billion debt burden, recently released a fiscal and economic reform plan. Part of the island's plans for greater fiscal stability include increasing revenue by $6.4 billion through sales and value-added taxes in fiscal year 2016 through 2020.

The foreign excise tax represented 32 percent of total collections, a result of a transaction by one corporation.