Dec 14 Puerto Rico's revenues missed their budget estimate for the third month in a row in the 2016 fiscal year in November, a statement from the U.S. territory's Treasury said, and the island has revised down its estimates for the year.

For November, net revenues recorded in its general fund were $488.6 million, down 3.2 percent versus estimates in its original $9.8 billion budget for 2016, the statement said, due to lower individual income taxes.

The Treasury also said it had revised revenue estimates for the full year 2016, from $9.8 billion to $9.3 billion - a $508 million reduction.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; editing by Diane Craft)