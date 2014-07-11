(Adds other revenue collections, recent COFINA concerns, excise
tax background)
By Lisa Lambert
July 11 Puerto Rico's revenue rose 5.5 percent
during fiscal 2014 to end the year at $9.037 billion, which was
still $488 million below the U.S. territory's budget estimates,
according to a preliminary report released by its treasurer on
Friday.
Because the territory made larger spending cuts than were
budgeted, the deficit was actually smaller than originally
estimated, said Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta Febo.
The budget for the current fiscal year totals $9.565
billion, with $740 million for debt service on general
obligation bonds, she added in a statement.
The revenue increase provides a slight break in dark
financial clouds that have gathered over Puerto Rico in recent
months.
Earlier this year all three rating agencies cut its credit
score to "junk" on liquidity worries, prompting Puerto Rico to
bring $3.5 billion of bonds to market in the largest municipal
junk sale in U.S. history. That did little to help its high debt
load or ease economic and population declines.
Now, the $3.7 trillion municipal market is worried the
island or its authorities will default or restructure debts.
The tax exemption in every state for interest on
Puerto Rico bonds had made the debt highly appealing to
investors over the years.
The bump in revenue was mostly due to corporate income tax
collections, according to the treasury estimates. In the fiscal
year that ended on June 30, they rose 49 percent to $1.914
billion.
The excise tax on foreign corporations increased 17 percent
from fiscal 2013 to $1.902 billion and was the third-largest
source of revenue for the commonwealth. The tax has been labeled
a "backdoor bailout" from the federal government by some because
corporations can take credits on their federal taxes for it. In
fiscal 2014 the territory raised the tax's rate.
The largest revenue source, individual income taxes, dropped
$75.2 million from fiscal 2013 levels to $1.979 billion.
Total Sales and Use Tax collections reached the highest
annual level in Puerto Rico history, $1.242 billion. The tax was
extended to some business-to-business transactions last year,
providing a boost, and will be levied in the island's ports
starting in August.
The collections were roughly split, with $644 million going
to the island's sales tax financing corporation, known as
COFINA, for debt service, and $595 million deposited into the
general fund.
COFINA is generally considered a safer credit, but its
ratings were cut earlier this month after the territory created
a bankruptcy-like process for its struggling public authorities.
In the current budget the first $670 million in SUT revenue
will go to COFINA.
According to the treasury, total collections missed
estimates because gross receipt taxes came in lower than
expected.
Gross receipts were made part of the alternative minimum tax
calculation last year and, in turn, were affected by tax
credits. In the current tax year they will not be part of the
calculation, the department said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington; editing by Dan Burns
and Matthew Lewis)