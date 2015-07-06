(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Megan Davies
NEW YORK, July 3 When Puerto Rico hired former
Detroit judge Steven Rhodes it sent a signal to creditors that
one possible solution it sees is the one thing it cannot do now:
declare bankruptcy.
Gaining access to the U.S. Chapter 9 bankruptcy laws for the
commonwealth would give a framework for creditors and debtors of
public corporations to work out their differences. Allowing the
Commonwealth itself to follow the same path as the city of
Detroit, which emerged from bankruptcy last year, would be a
further step.
"The parallels between Detroit and Puerto Rico are strong
enough that I think any of the public corporations or the
commonwealth itself could take advantage of the same kind of
process that we used in Detroit," Rhodes told Reuters.
A more concerted push for a bankruptcy framework concerns
some creditors, who fear it will weaken their negotiating
position and reduce their chances of recovering their money.
"Every time Chapter 9 is used, bondholders get destroyed,"
said one creditor source.
In testimony ahead of a February congressional hearing on a
proposal to allow Puerto Rico to apply the code to its
municipalities, Thomas Mayer, a partner at Kramer Levin law firm
representing PREPA utility's bondholders, cited recoveries in
Detroit, Stockton, Vallejo and Jefferson County and concluded
that the code hurt bondholders.
Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla dropped a
bombshell on holders of its $73 billion debt on Monday by saying
that he wants to restructure debt and postpone bond payments. He
also called on Washington to make changes to U.S. bankruptcy
laws to include Puerto Rico.
Padilla's office had hired Rhodes, who is retired, on June
1, to use his experience from presiding over Detroit - the
biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy. Rhodes will be devoting 25
percent of his time to the island, he said.
"(Rhodes) has made a very public statement about wanting
Chapter 9 applied to the Commonwealth," said David Tawil,
president of New York-based hedge fund Maglan Capital, which
sold its Puerto Rico exposure about a year ago. "It's a big
deal."
The creditor source said Rhode's appointment gave them the
impression that Puerto Rico was "hiring him to help push for
Chapter 9," because of his experience.
Chapter 9 is the bankruptcy statute governing municipal
filings. Puerto Rico's entities now cannot use the statute
because it only covers political subdivisions or public agencies
of a state.
The island's congressional delegate, Democrat Pedro
Pierluisi, has already proposed legislation to allow Puerto
Rico's public corporations such access.
Rhodes said that creditors "need to accept that the island,
the commonwealth and its public corporations are simply not able
to pay their obligations as they come due."
"What bondholders need to understand is that the filing of a
bankruptcy by itself doesn't create any harm to any creditors,"
Rhodes said. "What creates the harm to creditors is the
inability of public corporations to pay their debt."
CHAPTER 9 STRETCH
Allowing Puerto Rico to use Chapter 9 as it is currently
proposed would not apply to general obligation debt issued by
its government because the statute excludes states from
restructuring their own debt, said Daniel Hanson, analyst at
Height Securities.
"To give them a special ability to restructure their
obligations on a state level would be different to what the rest
of the states have," said Hanson. "It seems extraordinarily
unlikely to pick up any kind of political traction."
One large Puerto Rico bondholder said that anything that
opened the door to a restructuring of the island's
general obligation bonds would be negative for the bonds, but
played down such a possibility.
"They will have a hard time defending why bondholders should
be getting less than they are currently getting."
Puerto Rico would have to amend the bankruptcy laws to have
it considered a state for the purpose of Chapter 9; and then get
a provision to allow it to file its state debt.
Pierluisi himself sees no appetite in Congress for giving
Puerto Rico more favorable treatment than the states have, his
spokeswoman said.
But Rhodes said there could be less resistance to allowing
such an option for the territory than it would have been with a
state.
"Territories are not sovereign entities in our
constitutional structure the same way states are," Rhodes said.
"So while from a constitutional perspective, Congress probably
could even authorize a state to file bankruptcy, the political,
legal and constitutional sensitivities are very much stronger
when you are dealing with a state compared to a territory."
The push for Chapter 9 took on more importance when a U.S.
federal judge in February voided a restructuring law Puerto Rico
had introduced to make some of its agencies eligible for
court-supervised debt restructuring.
But Chapter 9 also looks like a long shot and some
negotiations go on despite the lack of a legal framework. Puerto
Rico's utility PREPA continues to negotiate a restructuring of
its $9 billion debt and on Wednesday struck a deal to avoid
default. Puerto Rico could also consider setting up a financial
control board, such as that used by the then nearly-bankrupt
District of Columbia in 1995.
Rhodes said some form of a settlement was still the best
option, but that could be facilitated if Chapter 9 were
available, even if it were not used.
"All parties would much rather have an out of court
solution," said Rhodes, who is not expecting to play any role in
negotiations with creditors. "Bankruptcy is always the last
resort."
