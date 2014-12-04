SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Dec 3 Puerto Rico's Senate approved late on Wednesday a bill to increase a crude oil tax 68 percent to back a crucial bond sale of up to $2.9 billion planned for early next year.

The bill must still pass through a conference committee of Senate and House negotiators to harmonize differences in each chamber's version.

Puerto Rico's Senate approved the bill 14-13 after it squeaked through the House on Tuesday with the bare minimum of votes, a sign of the opposition the governor is now facing from his own party members.

The $2.9 billion bond issue would be used to repay a loan the Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA) has with Government Development Bank (GDB). The funds would shore up the HTA and the GDB, which is the U.S. commonwealth's financing arm.

"All the public corporations in Puerto Rico are bankrupt and you can't fix the problem without sacrifice. What this government is doing is cleaning up the problem we found in all public corporations," said Senate President Eduardo Bhatia.

Final approval is not likely before next Monday, when the Senate is called back into session.

The Senate's action follows more than a week of political wrangling, and threats by Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla to shut down the San Juan metropolitan area bus and train lines unless the bill was passed.

The hike, which raises the tax on a barrel of oil to $15.50 from $9.25, is unpopular and comes during an austerity drive this year that cut government spending by $1.4 billion.

The governor said he had the votes to pass the bill when calling off the transit shutdown on Sunday night, a day before the service was due to grind to a halt, but it took three more days of heavy lobbying to get sufficient support. (Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Writing by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)