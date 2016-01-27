(Adds McConnell quote)
By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN Jan 27 U.S. Senate Democrats, in a
letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on Wednesday called
for congressional action on Puerto Rico, demanding that
legislation to resolve the island's financial crisis include
tools to restructure debt.
"Restructuring legislation would not cost the federal
government a single penny and would instead save U.S. taxpayers
from the growing cost of inaction," said the letter to the
Senate's Republican leader, signed by all 46 Democrats and
independents.
The letter is a challenge to Republicans who largely oppose
letting the U.S. commonwealth restructure debt. Republican
Senators Orrin Hatch of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Chuck
Grassley of Iowa last month introduced a bill to bring Puerto
Rico's finances under federal oversight without providing for
debt restructuring.
McConnell, in remarks to reporters, expressed concern about
Puerto Rico's plight but added: "We need to see what role, if
any, we should play in it."
Democrats have argued that federal oversight should be
conditional on allowing Puerto Rico to be governed by federal
bankruptcy or debt restructuring laws. Hatch, Murkowski and
Grassley are cc'd on the letter.
"Puerto Rico was included in Chapter 9 of the U.S.
Bankruptcy Code until 1984, when Congress inexplicably excluded
it from the nationwide approach to resolving municipal
insolvency," said the letter, a draft of which was first
reported by Reuters last week.
The letter's broad support is key because, with 44 Democrats
and two independents on board, Democrats could block bills that
do not include a restructuring mechanism. Still, that is no
guarantee that Republicans, who control Congress, will draft a
bill that includes one.
A restructuring option would be a coup for the island's
governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, who has long said Puerto
Rico needs to cut its $70 billion in debt to grow its economy, a
stance that has faced resistance from creditors.
Aside from its debt load, Puerto Rico faces widespread
economic strain, including a 45 percent poverty rate and a
shrinking tax base, as a growing number of citizens jump to the
U.S. mainland.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, speaking on the Senate
floor on Wednesday, said Congress must do more than hold
hearings or create a task force on Puerto Rico, stressing that
the island needs "to be treated as other American citizens and
be able to file bankruptcy."
The letter comes weeks after House Speaker Paul Ryan
demanded legislation by the end of March to address Puerto Rico.
"We urge you to match his commitment to act ... by the end
of the first quarter," said the letter to McConnell.
