WASHINGTON, June 30 Puerto Rico raced to
reassure investors on Monday that it will continue paying its
general obligation and appropriation bonds, after a recently
passed restructuring law for its public corporations spooked the
municipal bond market.
"The recovery act explicitly excludes the Commonwealth and
in no way indicates any shift in Puerto Rico's historical and
constitutionally supported commitment to honoring its financial
obligations," said Puerto Rico's Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta
Febo and Government Development Bank Chairman David Chafey.
"It is intended to provide a controlled and orderly process
through which a public corporation can become financially
self-sufficient."
Last week, Puerto Rico passed a law allowing its most
financially stressed public corporations - notably the Puerto
Rico Electric Power Authority - to restructure their debts in a
process akin to bankruptcy. But the law excluded both the
commonwealth and the GDB from being able to restructure.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)