(Adds revenue breakdown and details on missing govt forecast, context and quote)

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Puerto Rico's tax revenues missed the government's own forecast in August as the indebted island struggles to meet its first balanced budget in years, data from the Puerto Rico's Treasury showed on Thursday.

The tax haul in August pulled a net $440.6 million into Puerto Rico's general fund, nearly $30 million shy of the government's $468.0 million forecast as some important tax categories missed estimates.

The miss was the first of the fiscal year that started in July and revenue for the first two months is running ahead of forecast at $1.065 billion compared to an estimate of $1.055 billion, the Treasury's data showed.

Still, the shortfall will be of concern to Puerto Rico's government that introduced drastic cuts to this years budget to get its fiscal house in order.

"Even though fiscal year-to-date revenues exceeded last year's revenues for the same period and also estimates for the two-year period, Treasury will continue monitoring revenue collections closely and will take the necessary fiscal measures as needed," the Treasury said in a statement.

Tax collection in August was $32.1 million below the same month last year but year-to-date revenues were $97.2 million higher than the first two months of the previous fiscal year.

Puerto Rico's tax collection beat forecasts in July because of a much larger than expected haul of foreign corporation excise tax. That tax, known as Act 154 tax, missed forecasts by $17.0 million in August, netting $105.0 million.

The U.S. Commonwealth also missed targets in corporate and individual income tax and motor vehicle tax.

Individual income tax was $9.1 million below forecast at $133.7 million, corporate tax missed by $2.5 million, coming in at $35.4 million, and motor vehicle tax missed by $12.6 million to total $23.1 million.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla unveiled a $9.64 billion budget for the current fiscal year in an address to the legislature in April. It included $1.4 billion cuts in public spending aimed at balancing the budget. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)