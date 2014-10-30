(Adds tax reform, bond issuance details)
SAN JUAN Oct 30 Puerto Rico will begin
overhauling its tax system and financially shoring up its
highways and transportation authority in coming months,
territory officials said on Thursday, as the commonwealth fights
to gain budget stability.
The tax reforms are intended to reduce the marginal income
tax rate, repeal the gross profit tax enacted in 2013, and shift
toward consumption taxes, representatives of Puerto Rico's
Treasury and Government Development Bank said during a webcast.
The officials said the reforms will "materially increase"
general fund revenue and would likely pass the commonwealth's
legislature during the first quarter of 2015.
Under the reforms, which were designed in consultation with
KPMG at a cost of $4.7 million, Puerto Rico would replace its 7
percent sales tax with a broad-based goods and services tax.
That will evolve into a value-added tax levied at each level of
the distribution chain, said GDB President Melba Acosta-Febo.
Acosta emphasized the reforms will ensure the protection of
the Sales Tax Financing Authority (COFINA in Spanish) revenue
and pledges that back some $16 billion of outstanding COFINA
bonds. She added COFINA would remain an "important source of
financing."
The new system would eliminate income taxes on individuals
earning less than $60,000.
The overhaul will "reform, cap or substitute" revenue from
the Act 154 excise tax levied on multinational manufacturers
operating in Puerto Rico, Acosta said. Puerto Rico officials met
with U.S. Treasury officials this week about making permanent a
provisional ruling that U.S. manufacturers can credit the tax
against their federal tax burden, she told Reuters.
At the same time, the GDB filed a bill with the legislature
on Thursday to raise the oil tax and move some of the finances
of the troubled highways and transportation authority to the
Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA).
The legislation would boost the excise tax charged on crude
oil by $6.25 per barrel to $15.50 per barrel, starting in March,
which would generate an additional $178 million in revenue per
year, the GDB said.
Meanwhile, it would give increased funding to PRIFA so it
can assume or refinance certain highway and transportation debts
and include an optional authorization of up to $2.9 billion in
PRIFA bonds, according to the GDB.
More than a fifth of the loans made by the GDB have gone to
the transportation authority, and the bill would allow PRIFA to
refinance $2.2 billion of those loans as well as the
transportation authority's 2013 bond anticipation notes.
The GDB expects to complete the inaugural transaction for
the new infrastructure financing this quarter, depending on
market conditions and the legislative process, Acosta said.
Still, the island's next bond deal will come from the Puerto
Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority in early 2015, with the aim of
raising enough money to fund several years of its $400-million
capital works program, said GDB Chairman David Chafey.
The officials also said the island's electric power
authority can make a January debt payment.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan and Lisa Lambert in
Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Ken Wills)