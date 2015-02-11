(Adds details of tax plan)
Feb 10 Puerto Rico announced on Tuesday night a
long awaited overhaul of its tax system as it struggles to
revive a moribund economy and stabilize the finances of the
indebted U.S. commonwealth.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla promised "a new tax
system" in Puerto Rico, a Caribbean island of 3.6 million that
is struggling with debt of over $70 billion. The plan emphasizes
taxing consumption in a bid to boost collections.
The current sales and use tax will be replaced with a
value-added tax, and income taxes for individuals and businesses
will be cut. Lawmakers and administration officials have said
reforms could increase revenue by $1 billion to $1.5 billion
annually.
Puerto Rico has long had an issue with poor collection rates
and Tuesday's reforms are aimed at reversing that.
"The tax system that we have penalizes work and productivity
while rewarding evasion," the governor said. Only 12,000 people
in Puerto Rico report income above $150,000 a year, he said.
Under the new system, no taxpayer would pay more than an
effective tax rate above 21 percent, while under the current
system that rate can rise to 38 percent, Padilla said. Corporate
tax rates will be cut by 25 percent.
Island residents earning up to $40,000 a year and married
couples earning up to $80,000 per year would pay no income tax.
Padilla said that would exempt 850,000 people from paying income
tax. The new VAT would not apply to unprepared foods and
prescription medicines
"The legislation I will be filing is not a reform but a
completely new tax system," the governor said. "This April, the
majority of taxpayers will be filing taxes for the last time."
The governor did not say how much the VAT would be, but
local news reports and the consultant reports on which the
reform is based, suggest it will be 16 percent. The current
sales and use tax is 7 percent.
Residents earning less than $35,000 a year would receive
reimbursement checks three times annually for the higher VAT
rate, while those earning under $20,000 would be completely
reimbursed.
The reforms were based on a $4.7 million report by KPMG. The
KPMG plan would have hiked revenue by $2.5 billion with VAT
applied to prescription medicines and unprepared foods which
will be exempted under the governor's plan.
