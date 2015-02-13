NEW YORK Feb 13 Puerto Rico's tax revenues rose 3 percent year-on-year in January to $699.5 million, but the amount slightly missed official forecasts and the tax take continued to lag in the fiscal year-to-date, the U.S. commonwealth's Treasury said on Friday.

The tax take of $4.5 billion in the first seven months of the fiscal year fell 4 percent compared to the same period last year and is running $115.2 million, or 2.5 percent, below forecasts. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)